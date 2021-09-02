Published: September 2, 2021 4:50 PM IST

Mumbai: Stock market today ended in a strong note amid a positive trend in global share markets. BSE Sensex closed 514.33 points or 0.90 per cent higher at 57,852.54, and Nifty surged 157.90 points or 0.92 per cent to 17,234.15. TCS was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 3 per cent, followed by HUL, UltraTech Cement, Nestle India, Kotak Bank, Dr Reddy's and Titan.

On the other hand, M&M, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv and Asian Paints were among the laggards, as per a PTI report.

In Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo ended on a positive note, while Seoul was in the red. Equities in Europe were largely trading with gains in mid-session deals, PTI reported.

Markets regained momentum after a minor pause in yesterday’s session and closed higher by nearly a percent. The benchmark opened in the green and gradually inched higher as the day progressed led by a surge in FMCG, IT and realty stocks. Finally, the Nifty ended near day’s high at 17,234 levels, up by 0.9 per cent. On the sector front, except for auto and PSU banks, all the other indices posted gains. The broader markets too traded in line with the benchmark, Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

"We're seeing buying on every dip across sectors which shows that the bulls are in control. Besides the supportive global cues, the recent positives from the domestic front viz. the pace of the vaccination drive and further reopening by the states are fuelling the momentum. We're now eyeing 17,500 in Nifty. Amid all, we reiterate our positive yet cautious stance and suggest focusing on accumulating quality stocks on dips," Mishra said.

