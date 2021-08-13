Mumbai: Share Market Update – Stock Market today climbed to new highs with the BSE Sensex crossing the 55,000-mark for the first time. Sensex has hit an all-time high of 55,199.42 and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange touched a record high of 16,468.45, according to IANS report.Also Read - BREAKING: Grenade Found Outside a House in Amritsar's Residential Area; Bomb Detection Squad at Spot

Around 11.10 a.m., Sensex was trading at 55,196.80, higher by 352.82 points or 0.64 per cent from its previous close of 54,843.98, IANS reported.

