New Delhi: Reversing the losses faced on Monday, Sensex gained 1,736 points today to close at 58,142. Nifty50 showed their best performance since February 1 2022. The index gained 509 points close at 17,354. All the shares in Sensex were closed in the green with Bajaj Finance being the top gainer, gaining more than 5 per cent to close at Rs 7,137 per equity share.Also Read - Share Market Today: Indian Share Markets Flat After Opening Strong, Metals Weak

In Nifty50, 48 of the 50 shares booked advances. Only two shares, Cipla and ONGC closed in the red. Tata Motors was the top gainer in the 50-share index with a rise of over 6 per cent. All the indices in Nifty closed in the green. Auto shares gained the most on NSE with Tata Motors shining. It was followed by Eicher Motors and Hero Motocorp. Eicher Motors rose over 5 per cent. Al the shares in Nifty Auto were in the red. Also Read - Stocks To Buy Today: 20 Shares To Book Good Profit On February 15

Apart from Auto, PSU Bank shares too showed healthy growth. The shares of top-performer Canara Bank rose more than 5 per cent followed by SBI and Bank of Baroda. Out of a total of 3,464 stocks traded today, 2,050 shares advanced. 278 stocks hit the upper circuit. Also Read - Bear Hug On Valentine's Day! Sensex Sinks Over 1,700 Points, Nifty Worst Since April 2021

The shares of Zomato too closed in the green after falling down below the listing price of Rs 76 per equity share. The shares of the company touched Rs 75.75 during the day but closed at Rs 82.75. Overall, they gained a marginal 0.42 per cent on closing.

The reports of a part of Russian troops returning from the Ukrainian border generated positive sentiments in investors. Oil prices also showed a positive bias and fell more than $2 from 7-year high levels. Oil prices are $94 per barrel, according to Economic Times.