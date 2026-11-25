Stock Market Today: Sensex soars nearly 2,000 points; Foreign investors and banking stocks drive Dalal street rally

Indian stock markets staged a strong recovery on Wednesday with the Sensex surging over 1,400 points and the Nifty moving closer to 26,000. Fresh foreign fund inflows, falling crude oil prices, strong corporate earnings and heavy buying in banking and IT stocks supported the rally.

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Stock Market Today: Sensex soars nearly 2,000 points; Foreign investors and banking stocks drive Dalal street rally (Representational image/AI generated)

The Indian stock market witnessed a massive rally on Wednesday, November 25, with the BSE Sensex jumping nearly 2,000 points in intraday trade. The NSE Nifty 50 also crossed the 25,900 mark as investors stepped up buying across banking, financial services and information technology stocks. The sharp rise came after Monday’s heavy sell-off and a one-day market holiday on Tuesday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Strong foreign investor inflows, falling crude oil prices and better-than-expected corporate earnings helped improve market sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 1,969.80 points, or 2.39%, to touch 84,405.79 around 11:10 am. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 gained 573.90 points, or 2.26%, to reach 25,923.55.

The rally also helped investors recover some of the losses suffered during Monday’s market decline.

Sensex, Nifty Recover after Monday’s fall

On Monday, November 23, the Sensex had dropped 1,483.72 points, or 1.77%, to close at 82,435.99. The Nifty 50 also declined 450.95 points, or 1.75%, to settle at 25,349.65.

The fall came after investors booked profits following a four-week winning run in the market.

However, buying in major banking and technology companies helped the indices recover on Wednesday. The Nifty Private Bank index gained more than 2% in early trade, while the IT index also recorded strong gains.

Banking and IT Stocks lead market rally

Banking and financial stocks were among the biggest contributors to Wednesday’s market gains.

Shares of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys and Bajaj Finance witnessed strong buying interest during early trade. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank gained more than 3% at one point, while Infosys also recorded notable gains.

Other sectors, including FMCG, cement, pharmaceuticals, energy and healthcare, also traded higher.

However, metal and media stocks remained under pressure, showing that buying was not spread across every sector.

Foreign Investor buying supports sentiment

Fresh investments by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) also helped improve market sentiment. According to provisional exchange data, foreign investors purchased Indian shares worth Rs 5,673 crore on Monday. Their continued interest in domestic equities has provided support to the market.

Foreign investors have also made record investments in Indian equities during November, with estimates suggesting inflows of more than $14 billion so far this month.

Market experts believe that improving corporate earnings and India’s economic outlook have helped attract foreign money back into domestic stocks.

Falling Crude Oil Prices offer relief

A decline in international crude oil prices was another important factor behind Wednesday’s rally. Brent crude prices fell to around $90 per barrel, extending their decline during November.

Lower oil prices are generally positive for India because the country depends heavily on imports to meet its crude oil requirements.

A fall in crude prices can reduce India’s import bill, ease inflationary pressure and lower expenses for companies that depend on petroleum products. It can also provide some relief to the country’s current account deficit.