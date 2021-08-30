Mumbai: Indian stock market continued to scale new highs. Share Market today witnessed history as BSE Sensex soared around 500 points and the Nifty50 crossed the 16,800-mark for the first time on Monday morning. Sensex has touched a new high of 56,630.52, while the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange hit a record high of 16,854.70 points, as per IANS report.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest News: Govt's Decision to Allow Only Fully Vaccinated People in Local Trains Challenged in Bombay HC
- Around 10.10 a.m., Sensex was trading at 56,614.27, higher by 489.55 points or 0.87 per cent from its previous close of 56,124.72, IANS reported.
- Sensex opened at 56,329.25 and has touched an intraday low of 56,309.86 points, according to IANS report.
- Nifty was trading at 16,849.65, higher by 144.45 points or 0.86 per cent from its previous close, IANS report says.
- The market rose tracking global gains post a dovish speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday.
- Healthy buying was witnessed in metal, auto and financial stocks.
- The top gainers on the Sensex were Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel and Larsen & Toubro, while the only losers were Tech Mahindra and Nestle India.