Mumbai: Indian stock market continued to scale new highs. Share Market today witnessed history as BSE Sensex soared around 500 points and the Nifty50 crossed the 16,800-mark for the first time on Monday morning. Sensex has touched a new high of 56,630.52, while the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange hit a record high of 16,854.70 points, as per IANS report.