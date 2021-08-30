Mumbai: Indian stock market continued to scale new highs. Share Market today witnessed history as BSE Sensex soared around 500 points and the Nifty50 crossed the 16,800-mark for the first time on Monday morning. Sensex has touched a new high of 56,630.52, while the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange hit a record high of 16,854.70 points, as per IANS report.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest News: Govt's Decision to Allow Only Fully Vaccinated People in Local Trains Challenged in Bombay HC

Around 10.10 a.m., Sensex was trading at 56,614.27, higher by 489.55 points or 0.87 per cent from its previous close of 56,124.72, IANS reported.

Sensex opened at 56,329.25 and has touched an intraday low of 56,309.86 points, according to IANS report.

Nifty was trading at 16,849.65, higher by 144.45 points or 0.86 per cent from its previous close, IANS report says.

The market rose tracking global gains post a dovish speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday.

Healthy buying was witnessed in metal, auto and financial stocks.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel and Larsen & Toubro, while the only losers were Tech Mahindra and Nestle India.