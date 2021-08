Mumbai: BSE Sensex today settled 175.62 points or 0.31 per cent higher at 56,124.72. The broader NSE Nifty gained 68.30 points or 0.41 per cent to finish at a record 16,705.20. Equity benchmark Sensex surged to close at its new lifetime high boosted by gains in TCS, L&T and HDFC amid a largely subdued trend in global markets, as per PTI report.Also Read - India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Highlights Day 3: Bhavina Patel, Rakesh Kumar Shine on Friday