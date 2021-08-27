Mumbai: BSE Sensex today settled 175.62 points or 0.31 per cent higher at 56,124.72. The broader NSE Nifty gained 68.30 points or 0.41 per cent to finish at a record 16,705.20. Equity benchmark Sensex surged to close at its new lifetime high boosted by gains in TCS, L&T and HDFC amid a largely subdued trend in global markets, as per PTI report.Also Read - India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Highlights Day 3: Bhavina Patel, Rakesh Kumar Shine on Friday
- UltraTech Cement was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging over 3 per cent, followed by L&T, Dr Reddy’s, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, TCS and Kotak Bank, the PTI report.
- On the other hand, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Nestle India and HCL Tech were among the laggards, according to PTI report.
- Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Seoul ended with gains, while Hong Kong and Tokyo settled in the red.
- Equities in Europe were trading on a negative note in mid-session deals.
- Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.94 per cent to USD 71.74 per barrel.
- Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,974.48 crore on Thursday, as per provisional exchange data.