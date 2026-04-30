Home

Business

Stock market update: IPO of Value 360 Communications Limited up to Rs 41.69 crore opens for subscription from May 04, 2026; check details

Stock market update: IPO of Value 360 Communications Limited up to Rs 41.69 crore opens for subscription from May 04, 2026; check details

The public issue of Value 360 Communications Limited will remain open till May 06, 2026, with funds aimed at growth, technology, and working capital needs.

IPO- Representational File image

Value 360 Communications Limited IPO update: In a significant stock market development, Value 360 Communications Limited, an integrated communications powerhouse achieved a big milestone towards growth objective. Redefining brand storytelling through data-driven and AI-led strategies, the company is now launching its Rs. 41.69 crore public issue for subscription from May 04, 2026. As the company launches its IPO, the shares of the company will be listed on the on NSE Emerge, SME Platform of National Stock Exchange Limited. Notably, the public issue of the IPO will close on May 06, 2024. Here are all the details you need to know about the Rs. 41.69 crore public issue IPO update.

The objective of the issue is funding the capital expenditure towards infrastructure and cutting-edge technology for expansion into content production verticals, Investment in influencer marketing platform, Irida Interactive Private Limited (ClanConnect) and expanding ownership to fulfil potential acquisition in the near future, Prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings, working capital requirement and general corporate purposes.

Key Highlights The public issue will open for subscription on May 04, 2026, and close on May 06, 2026.

As of January 2026, the company reported a total income of ₹55.07 crore and a net profit of ₹7.61 crore.

Horizon Management Private Limited is acting as the Book Running Lead Manager for the issue.

is acting as the Book Running Lead Manager for the issue. The proceeds from the issue will be utilized for working capital requirements, capital expenditure on infrastructure and advanced technology, prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings, investment in the influencer marketing platform, and general corporate purposes.

Horizon Management Private Limited has been appointed as the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, while KFin Technologies Limited will serve as the Registrar to the Issue.

About Value 360 Communications Limited Add India.com as a Preferred Source Value 360 Communications Limited is an integrated communications and marketing solutions provider, delivering end-to-end services across public relations, digital marketing, influencer marketing, and strategic communications. Founded in 2007, the company has grown into a full-service platform offering data-driven and AI-powered marketing solutions to clients across a wide range of industries.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.