Stock market update: Share of this company rise as it shares update on expansion, check full details here

Company has said that advanced healthcare services will be given to patients from Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh.

Stock market update: Hospital sector company Park Medi World Ltd.’s stock is seeing a rise of nearly 3 per cent today. This rise is driven by significant information released by the company today. In its latest exchange filing, the company stated that Park Group of Hospitals has received approval to open its new multi-super specialty hospital in Panchkula, which will begin operations on March 29, 2026.

How will patients of Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh benefit?

The hospital will provide advanced healthcare services to patients from Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh. The company has also decided to add 150 new beds to its Grecian Super Specialty Hospital in Mohali, increasing its bed capacity from 350 to 500.

The new hospital in Panchkula will be expandable to 350 beds in the future. With these two expansions, Park Hospitals’ total capacity in the Tricity region will increase to 850 beds, making it the largest private healthcare network in the region.

Why the new hospitals will be better?

The new hospital will feature modern diagnostics, modern operating theaters, and critical care facilities, while the expansion in Mohali will strengthen advanced medical services such as oncology, neurosciences, gastrosciences, and robotic surgery.

Dr. Ankit Gupta, Managing Director of Park Medi World Limited, said that the opening of the new hospital in Panchkula and the expansion of the Mohali hospital are major steps towards strengthening advanced healthcare services in the Tricity region. With a combined capacity of 850 beds in Mohali and Panchkula, the company is building a large private healthcare network in the region.

He stated that the new hospital in Panchkula and the 150-bed super specialty expansion in Mohali are part of the company’s long-term plan to provide excellent medical services in areas such as oncology, neurosciences, gastrosciences, and robotic surgery. The company also aims to promote minimally invasive and patient-centered care through cutting-edge technology, ensuring improved and world-class healthcare for people in North India.

Last seen, the company’s stock was trading at Rs 207, up 2.81% or Rs 5.65 on the BSE and on the NSE, the stock was trading at Rs 207, up 2.61% or Rs 5.26.

