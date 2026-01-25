Home

Business

Stock market update: Shares of this BPO company to be in focus post update, check details

Stock market update: Shares of this BPO company to be in focus post update, check details

The company said in its latest exchange filing today that it has been awarded three prestigious awards at the Elets AI Summit 2026 held in Delhi.

Stock market update: Amid a sharp decline in the stock market in the last trading session, One Point One Solutions Limited, a small-cap BPO company, has provided significant information to its investors. With a market cap of ₹1,332.48 crore, the company released this information shortly before market closing, making the stock a key investor focus on Tuesday, January 27th.

The company said in its latest exchange filing today that it has been awarded three prestigious awards at the Elets AI Summit 2026 held in Delhi.

According to the information received in the filing, One Point One Solutions received awards like Customer Experience AI Solution of the Year, AI-Powered Analytics Solution of the Year and AI Leader of the Year in this summit.

In an exchange filing, the company stated that these awards demonstrate 1Point1 Solutions’ continued pursuit of enterprise-grade and results-oriented AI solutions that enhance customer experience, strengthen analytics, and simplify data-driven decisions. The company has consistently invested in generative AI, intelligent automation, and advanced analytics, delivering tangible business outcomes for its clients.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

These AI solutions are helping customers across multiple sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, retail, telecom and technology to drive operational efficiency and long-term value.

Akshay Chhabra, Chairman and Managing Director of the company, said that these awards reflect the strength and maturity of its AI capabilities. He added that the company’s focus is on turning advanced technology into real business benefits.

The NSE-listed stock closed at Rs 50.68, down 2.46% or Rs 1.28 today.

Founded in 2008, One Point One Solutions Limited (1Point1) is a customer experience and operations management company with over 16 years of experience. The company has nine global delivery centers and employs over 6,000 professionals. 1Point1 serves clients in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and India.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.