Stock market update: Shares of this company gain as firm deploys firm deploys AccessGenie AIoT video analytics platform, details

The company's stock was trading at Rs 20.32, up 3.78% or Rs 0.74, in the morning trade.

Stock market update: The shares of IT company, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd are once again seeing a rise today. The reason behind this is a significant development the company provided in an exchange filing on January 30. The company stated in its filing that it has successfully completed the design, installation, and operation of its flagship AccessGenie AIoT video analytics platform at the Rajiv Arogyasri Health Care Trust’s (RAHCT) dialysis centre at Area Hospital in Kondapur, Hyderabad, operated under the PPP model. The trust has declared the system fully operational after testing its functionality, security, and performance.

In the filing, the company said that through this AIoT solution, entry-exit monitoring of staff and patients in the dialysis centre, identification of patients through facial recognition, movement patterns and dialysis workflow are being monitored.

Additionally, the system integrates vital patient health data, such as blood pressure and heart rate, from dialysis machines in real-time. The platform also includes secure storage of video and clinical data, secure API integration with the Aarogyasri SAS platform, and advanced safety features such as fall detection, fire-smoke alerts, and suspicious activity detection.

RAHCT has confirmed that the system meets all set standards, proving BCSSL’s ability to deliver modern and reliable technology solutions to the healthcare sector.

The company's stock was trading at Rs 20.32, up 3.78% or Rs 0.74, in the morning trade. Meanwhile, stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fluctuated in a narrow range in early trade on Sunday ahead of the Budget 2026-27 presentation.

After opening the day on a positive note, the 30-share BSE Sensex later fluctuated and quoted 13 points up at 82,282.82. The 50-share NSE Nifty skidded 7.90 points to 25,312.75 after opening marginally higher.

The Union Budget for 2026-27 will be presented in Parliament later in the day.

