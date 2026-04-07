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Stock market update: Shares of this company gain on acquisition update, check full details here

Stock market update: Shares of this company gain on acquisition update, check full details here

The new deal will deliver end-to-end solutions by connecting energy and data infrastructure.

This NBFC stock in focus amid sharp decline in stock market

Stock market update: In a significant business development, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd, a small-cap IT company with a market cap of Rs 1,523.48 crore, gave important information to its investors after the market closed on Monday, after which the company’s shares saw a rise of more than 4% today. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 20.09, up 3.50% or Rs 0.68 on the BSE. Here are all the details you need to know about the share price of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd.

What are the recent big steps taken by Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd?

The board of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BCSSL) has approved the 100% acquisition of Global Impx Inc. (GIX), the company said in its latest exchange filing. The deal will be entirely through equity, meaning the company will not have to spend any immediate cash. This acquisition will accelerate BCSSL’s focus on becoming a technology-enabled infrastructure company at the intersection of AI, clean energy, and digital infrastructure.

What’s the deal on AI-based data centre and energy-supported infrastructure sectors?

This deal will mark the company’s entry into the AI-based data centre and energy-supported infrastructure sectors. GIX owns approximately 196.7 acres of land in Chhatrapur, Odisha, where it plans to build a large data center (hyperscale) ranging from 5 MW to 100 MW in phases. This location is near Gopalpur Port and NH-16 and has received approval from the IDCO.

GIX’s platform includes technologies such as solar, battery storage, microgrids, Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS), AI-based energy optimisation, and Virtual Power Plant. This will help BCSSL deliver end-to-end solutions by connecting energy and data infrastructure.

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Following this acquisition, GIX will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of BCSSL, joining several other companies within the group. The company plans to create a separate vertical for AI and data centres, which will include renewable energy, battery storage, and high-performance compute infrastructure.

This deal will enable BCSSL to expand into new sectors, generate diverse revenue streams, generate long-term growth, and create greater value for investors. It may also open up opportunities for future partnerships with larger investors and fundraising.

Janaki Yarlagadda, President of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited, said that this acquisition is in line with the company’s long-term goal of becoming a global technology-based infrastructure company.

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