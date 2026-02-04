Home

Stock market update: Shares of this company hit 10% upper circuit as benchmark indices rebound, check details

Stock market update: Amid sluggish trading in the stock market on Wednesday, the stock of Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd, a small cap company in the education sector, has hit an upper circuit of 10% today. The company, which has a market cap of ₹2,617.86 crore, is trading 10% higher at ₹162.60. The stock opened at ₹147.85 and has touched an intraday high of ₹162.60. According to data available on the BSE, 430,824 equity shares of the company were traded as of 1:57 p.m.

The company had informed in an exchange filing on February 02 that the board of directors will meet on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. In this meeting, the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 will be released.

In its filing dated January 17, the company stated that it had issued a Letter of Comfort in favor of its subsidiary, Uniformverse Private Limited, to ICICI Bank Limited in connection with credit facilities availed by Uniformverse Private Limited.

Uniformverse Private Limited, a subsidiary, has availed of a ₹49.90 million credit facility from ICICI Bank Limited. Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited has issued this Letter of Comfort, undertaking that the company will not reduce its beneficial ownership interest in the subsidiary’s paid-up share capital without prior written consent. It also assures that the bank will be indemnified against any loss in the event of the borrower’s default on any obligation.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading higher in early trade on Wednesday, building on previous day’s sharp rally, amid fresh foreign fund inflows and positive sentiment following the India-US trade deal. A sharp decline in IT stocks, however, restricted the rally in the markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 68.49 points to 83,816.96 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 51.90 points to 25,779.45.

