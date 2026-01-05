Home

Stock market update: Shares of THIS company hit upper circuit even as stock market remain volatile, check details here

Stock market update: While the stock market declined on Monday, the stock of Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd, a small-cap company with a market cap of Rs 2,917.46 crore, has hit the upper circuit today.

Today marks the second consecutive day that the stock has hit a 5% upper circuit. Previously, it hit an upper circuit last Friday. According to BSE data, as of 3:08 p.m., 123,346 equity shares of the company were traded. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹41.85.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has gained more than 10% in the past week and lost more than 24% in the past month. Over the past six months, the stock has returned 39%.

On a yearly basis, the stock has delivered a return of 297%, tripling investors’ money in the last one year, gaining over 722% in the last two years, and over 3476% in the last five years. The company recently made a major acquisition

Recently, the company had informed in its exchange filing that its board of directors has approved the purchase of a 100% stake in Singapore-based Prisha Infotech.

The company stated that the acquisition is expected to be completed within 12 months. The acquisition will be made for US$150,000. According to exchange filings, the company is expanding its focus on technology-based solutions in the food service and hospitality sectors, in line with its long-term strategy of expansion, diversification, and global presence.

The company said that the addition of Prisha Infotech’s software development and programming capabilities will strengthen Spice Lounge’s digital base and facilitate access to international markets through Singapore.

Prisha Infotech specialises in enterprise software, digital platforms, and tech solutions for customer-facing businesses, improving operational efficiency, customer engagement, and data-driven decisions.

In the filing, the company said the acquisition will drive innovation in supply chain management, point-of-sale systems, customer experience platforms and analytics-based operations.

