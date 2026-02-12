Home

Stock market update: Shares of this company in focus after new contract win, check stock price and other details

Stock market update: Residential and commercial project developer RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd has given important information to its investors in its latest exchange filing. The company said it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LoI) with M/s Primarc Projects Private Limited for the construction of the sub-structure and super-structure of the proposed project ‘Primarc Aadvika’.

As per the key terms of the order, the company has to undertake sub-structure and super-structure construction work in an area of approximately 5 lakh square feet in the proposed project ‘Primarc Aadvika’.

The total contract value is ₹73 crore (excluding applicable taxes). Work will commence nine months from February 11, 2026, and be completed within 30 months from the start date.

The BSE-listed stock was trading 0.35% lower, or ₹0.24, at ₹68 at the time of writing this report. The company currently has a market cap of ₹1,386.41 crore.

Recently, the company had informed in a filing that it is preparing for a direct listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as part of its next development phase, and as such, the proposal has been approved in the board meeting held on February 3, 2026, although at present it is still subject to necessary approvals.

In its filing, the company stated that listing on the NSE will enhance liquidity in its shares, expand its investor base, and provide better capital raising opportunities. The company believes this move will support its future growth and strategic expansion.

The company recently informed in its latest exchange filing that its board of directors has approved the proposal to subscribe for 70% of the equity share capital of Solar Agro-Parks Private Limited, a company operating in the solar energy sector.

