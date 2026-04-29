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Stock market update: Shares of this company in focus after signing MoU with GCIB for Africa, check details

Stock market update: Shares of this company in focus after signing MoU with GCIB for Africa, check details

The company has said in an exchange filing that it will handle technology, AI, cybersecurity and project execution among other things. Scroll down to know more.

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Stock market update: IT company, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd, gave important information to its investors after the market closed on Tuesday, after which the company’s shares have seen a rise today. The company said in its latest exchange filing that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GCIB for Africa Ltd to develop ‘digital factories’ and technology-based projects in Senegal and other African countries. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent developments about the stocks of the company and also how they are performing in the stock market.

Company announces new partnership in IT, healthcare, infrastructure, education

The company stated that this partnership will involve the two entities forming a joint venture (JV) or special purpose vehicle (SPV) to work in sectors such as IT, healthcare, infrastructure, education, and renewable energy. The company will work with government and private organisations to strengthen digital services and infrastructure.

Also read: Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company in focus after it shares major expansion plans; check full details here

In an exchange filing, the company said it will handle technology, AI, cybersecurity, and project execution, while GCIB will assist with government approvals, local networks, and investment mobilisation. This move is seen as crucial in establishing Senegal as a tech hub in Africa, where strong digital infrastructure and the government’s “Plan Sénégal Emergent” policy encourage this expansion.

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Company plans expansion into Africa through Senegal

Tejesh Kodali, Group Chairman, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd., said, “Our expansion into Africa through Senegal is not just a geographical advantage, but a commitment to building digital infrastructure for emerging economies. The ‘Digital Factory’ will set an example that demonstrates how Indian innovation can solve global challenges through local empowerment.”

Also read: Stock market update: Stocks of this company gains after shareholders approval, check share price

How are stock of the company performing in stock market?

Last seen, the stock was trading 0.57% or Rs 0.11 higher at Rs 19.37 on the BSE.

What the company said in its latest exchange filing?

Recently, in its latest exchange filing, the company announced that the board of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BCSSL) has approved the 100% acquisition of Global Impx Inc. (GIX). The deal will be entirely equity-based, meaning the company will not have to incur any immediate cash. This acquisition will accelerate BCSSL’s focus on becoming a techsnology-enabled infrastructure company at the intersection of AI, clean energy, and digital infrastructure.

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