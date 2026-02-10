Home

Business

Stock market update: Shares of this company in focus as companys revenue grows by 70% YoY, check details

Stock market update: Shares of this company in focus as company’s revenue grows by 70% YoY, check details

The company's revenue grew 70% year-on-year to ₹252.2 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to ₹148.4 crore in the same quarter last year.

stock market today

Stock market update: Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, a 41-year-old leading defence technology company, released its December quarter (Q3FY26) results after market hours on Monday, sending the stock into a tailspin. Managing Director Baddam Karunakar Reddy said the company recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue in the third quarter (Q3).

Releasing its December quarter results, the company said that its consolidated revenue from operations grew 70% YoY to ₹252 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹148 crore in Q3FY25, a year ago.

Consolidated EBITDA increased 33% YoY to ₹50.39 crore from ₹37.96 crore previously. Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) increased 21% YoY to ₹31.57 crore from ₹26.19 crore a year ago. Consolidated profit after tax (PAT) increased by 25% YoY to Rs 22.88 crore from Rs 18.24 crore a year ago.

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. Managing Director Baddam Karunakar Reddy said the company maintained its strong momentum in fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26). In the third quarter (Q3), the company recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The company’s revenue grew 70% year-on-year to ₹252.2 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to ₹148.4 crore in the same quarter last year. This growth was primarily driven by improved execution of a strong order book and several large projects entering the production phase.

He added that continued investment in indigenous technologies and alignment with national defense goals such as “Atmanirbhar Bharat” have further strengthened the company’s position. The company expects its core business to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45% to 50% over the next three years, excluding contributions from recent acquisitions.

The company’s stock was trading 2.54% or Rs 6.35 lower at Rs 243.80 on the BSE at the time of writing the report and on the NSE, the stock was trading 2.48% or Rs 6.20 lower at Rs 243.95.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.