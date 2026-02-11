Home

Stock market update: Shares of this company in focus as it allots over 3.7 million shares to its promoter group: Check details

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 213.42 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 84,487.34 in early deals.

Stock market update: FMCG sector smallcap company, GRM Overseas Ltd had given important information to investors after the market closed last Tuesday, after which the company’s stock is in focus today. The company, in its latest exchange filing, had said that a total of 37,14,000 equity shares at face value ₹2 per share have been allotted to the promoter group and persons acting in concert (PAC) pursuant to conversion of warrants and allotment of reserved bonus shares in the company.

The names associated with this acquisition include Atul Garg, Mamta Garg, Hukam Chand Garg, and Nipun Jain. Of these, Atul Garg, Mamta Garg, and Hukam Chand Garg belong to the company’s promoter/promoter group, while Nipun Jain holds a director position. Last seen, the company’s stock was trading at Rs 162.17, up 0.57% or Rs 0.92 on the NSE, and at Rs 162.15, up 0.53% or Rs 0.85 on the BSE.

Releasing the consolidated results for Q3FY26, the company said that the total revenue for the third quarter of FY26 (Q3FY26) stood at Rs 492.6 crore, which is 28.9% higher than Rs 382.2 crore in the same quarter last year (Q3FY25).

EBITDA was ₹313 million, an increase of 34.1% year-on-year compared to ₹233 million in the same quarter last year. EBITDA margin for the quarter was 6.3%.

Meanwhile, the company’s net profit (PAT) was ₹19.3 crore, an increase of 42.8% compared to the previous year. Profit margin was 3.9% in Q3FY26, compared to 3.5% in Q3FY25.

Atul Garg, Managing Director of the company, said that GRM Overseas recorded a strong 28.9% year-on-year growth in total revenue in the third quarter of FY2026. This growth was driven by strong demand in both domestic and international markets. The company maintained its strong foothold in international markets, achieving 21% year-on-year growth driven by stable demand for premium basmati rice, despite geopolitical uncertainties.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices started on a positive note on Wednesday, with Sensex rising over 200 points in early trade, amid mixed trends from global markets. However, both indices later turned volatile as investors booked profits at higher levels.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.