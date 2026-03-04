Home

Stock market update: Shares of this company in focus as it gets Rs 73.33 crore defence order: Check details

Stock market update: Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) on Friday said that it has secured multiple Defence and strategic sector orders worth Rs 73.33 crore. According to the information shared, the order has been received from defence and government entities as well as private sector companies. The orders include critical Homing systems for Heavy Weight Torpedoes, Fire Control Systems, Launchers for Strategic Missile Programmes, other Avionic LRU’s for Missile and other Platforms, Cyber Security Systems for the Intelligence Department.

Amid this, the stock gained 1.36 per cent to Rs 216.93 from its previous close of Rs 214.02 per share. The stock’s 52-week high is Rs 354.70 per share, and its 52-week low is Rs 118.90 per share. During the session, the stock surged 1.85 per cent to its Intraday high of Rs 217.00 from the previous close.

Meanwhile, the company recently said it will invest Rs 300 crore to set up a manufacturing facility in Telangana. The company has also acquired a land parcel of 22,988 square metres at TSIIC, Hardware Park Phase II in Hyderabad, it said in an exchange filing.

AMSL said it would invest Rs 30,000 lakhs (Rs 300 crore) in a new electronics and electro-mechanical manufacturing facility.

“The company proposes to undertake the capital expenditure for the development of the aforesaid site into an integrated facility for the manufacturing, assembly, integration and testing of weapon system platforms such as grad rockets, anti-submarine warfare rockets, anti-tank mines, artillery munitions and other similar products,” the filing said.

AMSL offers technology-based solutions in sectors like infrastructure, transportation, aerospace, and defence, among others.

Earlier, the company announced the completion of its preferential allotment of equity shares and convertible warrants, raising a total of over Rs 416 crore. The allotments were made to promoter group, Non-Executive Director Aditya Kumar Halwasiya and LIC Mutual Fund.

