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Stock market update: Shares of this company in focus as it receives CRISIL BBB+ rating- Check full details

Stock market update: Shares of this company in focus as it receives CRISIL BBB+ rating- Check full details

As per the recent update, the stock of the company were trading down at 2.63%, or 0.64 rupees, at 23.70 rupees on the NSE.

Stock market- File image- For Representational purpose

Stock market news: In a significant stock market development, HMA Agro Industries Ltd., a meat and agricultural product exporter, is in focus today. In its latest exchange filing on Saturday, March 14th, the company reported that Crisil Ratings Limited (CRISIL) has issued a new credit rating for its bank facilities. In the recent development, CRISIL has assigned the company’s bank loan facilities totaling ₹1,250 crore (approximately $1.25 billion) a long-term rating of BBB+ (Stable Outlook) and a short-term rating of A2.

What does the development mean for the company?

The development is big as it indicates that the company’s debt servicing capacity is considered satisfactory and its financial position is expected to remain stable in the near term.

How are company’s stocks trading after stock market?

The company’s stock was trading down 2.63%, or 0.64 rupees, at 23.70 rupees on the NSE at the time of writing the report, and on the BSE, the stock was down 1.77%, or 0.43 rupees, at 23.87 rupees. At the time of writing, the company’s market cap was 1,195.34 crore rupees.

Meanwhile, Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back on Monday after a three-day slump amid value-buying in blue-chips HDFC Bank and State Bank of India. In early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 179.31 points to 74,384.61. The 50-share NSE Nifty went down by 53.1 points to 23,098. However, later both the benchmark indices rebounded. The BSE benchmark traded 342.02 points higher at 74,899.76, and the Nifty quoted 88.55 points up at 23,240.95.

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What do company quarterly results show?

The company, while releasing its results for the quarter ended December 2025 (Q3FY26), had said that during this period the consolidated net profit of the company stood at ₹66.5 crore, which is 213% higher than ₹21.2 crore in the same quarter last year. However, profit declined 26% on a quarterly basis (QoQ) as it stood at ₹89.8 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY26).

At the same time, revenue from operations increased by 41.5% year-on-year to ₹2,059.4 crore, compared to ₹1,455 crore in the same quarter last year. However, revenue declined marginally by 4.4% on a QoQ basis as it stood at ₹2,155.3 crore in Q2FY26.

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