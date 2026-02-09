Home

Stock market update: Shares of this company in focus on warrant conversions and bonus share updates, check full details

Stock market update: Consumer staples company GRM Overseas’ stock is on investors’ radar today as it has released four important pieces of information after market close last Friday. Currently, its market cap is ₹ 3,034.16 crore. In its latest exchange filing, the company stated that the board members’ meeting approved several decisions, including the approval for conversion of warrants into shares. The company issued a total of 90,70,000 convertible warrants at a price of ₹150 per warrant on August 8, 2024. As per regulations, 25% of the amount, i.e. ₹37.50 per warrant (totaling ₹34.01 crore), was taken as an advance from investors at that time.

Of these, 13,52,000 warrants were already converted into equity shares on May 28, 2025. The remaining 75% of the amount, at ₹112.50 per warrant, has now been received from investors for the remaining 77,18,000 warrants, totaling ₹86.82 crore. Subsequently, the company’s board has approved the issuance of 77,18,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹2.

The Company had approved the issuance of bonus shares in a 2:1 ratio, i.e., two new shares for every one equity share held, at its General Meeting held on December 9, 2025. Following this decision, the Company has issued an additional 15,436,000 bonus shares on top of the 7,718,000 equity shares issued through warrants.

The paid-up share capital of the Company, prior to the warrant conversion and bonus share issue, was ₹36.81 crore, divided into 18,40,56,000 equity shares. This has now increased to ₹41.44 crore, divided into a total of 20,72,10,000 equity shares.

The company stated that it no longer has any warrants outstanding. All 9,070,000 warrants have been fully converted into shares. The company’s stock was trading 0.27% or Rs 0.45 lower at Rs 164.85 at the time of writing the report and on the NSE, the stock was trading 0.21% or Rs 0.35 lower at Rs 164.70.

