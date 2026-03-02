Home

Stock market update: Shares of this company on investor’s radar as iron and steel company receives relief boost from Chhattisgarh govt

Stock market update: Amid Monday’s sharp decline in the stock market, the stock of Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd., an iron and steel products manufacturer, is on investors’ radar. The company provided significant information to its investors on Sunday, March 1st. Here are all the details you need to know about the latest developments related to stocks of Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd.

What did the company say in its recent stock exchange filing?

In its latest exchange filing, the company stated that it received consent to operate at the increased capacity of its plant from the Chhattisgarh Environment Protection Board on February 28. Under this agreement, the capacity of the sponge iron division at the plant located in Silatra Industrial Area, Raipur, has been increased from 5.94 lakh tonnes per annum to 6.50 lakh tonnes per annum and the capacity of the HB wire division has been increased from 1 lakh tonnes per annum to 1.15 lakh tonnes per annum.

The company said that the special thing is that to start working at this increased capacity, the company does not need to make any additional investment or modification and both the units can be operated at the new capacity with immediate effect.

What’s the update on company’s stock trading?

Last seen, the company’s stock was trading at ₹259.90, down 2.24%, or ₹5.95, on the BSE, and at ₹260.25, down 2.18%, or ₹5.80, on the NSE. At the time of writing, the company’s market cap was ₹17,443.65 crore.

How reputed is the iron and steel company?

Godavari Power & Ispat Limited (GPIL) is one of the leading companies in India’s secondary steel manufacturing sector. According to information on the company’s website, it has built its reputation on strength, innovation, and sustainable growth.

From iron ore mining to high-quality steel production, GPIL’s entire vertically integrated operations demonstrate its efficiency. The company stated that its focus remains on sustainable development. Furthermore, it is continuously striving to align its processes with emerging global standards to ensure responsible and robust growth in the future.

