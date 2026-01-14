Stock market update: Shares of This company shares in focus as it incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary

Home

Stock market update: The stock of Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd., a small-cap company that delivered nearly 100% returns in just six months, is on investors’ radar today. This education sector company provided significant information to its investors shortly before market close on Tuesday.

In its latest exchange filing, the company said that Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited has incorporated its wholly-owned subsidiary, ‘Shanti Learning Initiatives Private Limited’ (SLIPL), on January 12, 2026. Its registered office is located in Gurugram, Haryana.

According to information received from the exchange filing, the authorised share capital of Shanti Learning is Rs 1 lakh, divided into 10,000 equity shares at the rate of Rs 10 per share. This company was incorporated with the objective of carrying on the business of providing educational services and related activities. It will operate in the educational services industry.

The parent company, Shanti Educational Initiatives, has acquired a 100% stake in SLIPL by investing Rs 1 lakh, making it a wholly owned subsidiary.

The company’s stock was trading at Rs 170.50, up 0.15% or Rs 0.25 on the BSE at the time of writing the report.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has fallen more than 5% in the past week and more than 10% in the past two weeks. Meanwhile, it has gained more than 54% in the past three months. The stock has doubled investors’ money, delivering a 94% return over the past six months.

On a yearly basis, the stock has gained more than 43 per cent in the last 1 year, more than 133 per cent in the last 2 years, more than 126 per cent in the last 3 years and more than 1044 per cent in the last 5 years.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty encountered heavy volatility in early trade on Wednesday, with investors staying on the sidelines amid persistent foreign fund outflows and global tariff-related uncertainties. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 53.88 points to 83,573.11 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 16.55 points to 25,719.25.

