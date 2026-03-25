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Stock market update: Shares of this company surge ahead of board meet this month, check full details

Stock market update: Shares of this company surge ahead of board meet this month, check full details

As per the information given by the company, the stock of the company with a market cap of Rs 800 crore are trading at Rs 33.23 today, up 5 per cent on BSE.

Stock Market update

Stock market update: Shares of MIC Electronics Ltd, a small-cap company engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of LED video displays, lighting products and electronic and telecommunications equipment, hit an upper circuit of 5 per cent today. The stock of this company, with a market cap of Rs 800 crore, is trading at Rs 33.23 today, up 5 per cent on BSE.

What company informed in recent stock filing?

In its latest exchange filing after market hours on Tuesday, the company stated that its board of directors will meet on March 30, 2026. Several important decisions will be considered at this meeting.

The company will consider acquiring an 89.65% stake in Singapore’s Neo Semi SG Pte. Ltd. and a 43.05% stake in Refit Global Private Limited, with the payments to be made through a share swap.

Apart from this, the company can also take decisions like a change in the position of Dipayan Mohanty, fixing the date of EGM (Extraordinary General Meeting), appointing a scrutineer, and transferring some shares of its subsidiary MICK Digital India Limited.

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How is company planning to transfer businenesses?

The company also plans to transfer its lighting and medical divisions to MICK Digital India Limited. A final decision on all these proposals will be taken at the board meeting.

Hyderabad-based LED display and electronic components maker MIC Electronics Ltd reported mixed results for Q3 FY26. Net sales rose 80% year-on-year to ₹90.23 crore from ₹50 crore a year ago. However, net profit fell 13.36% quarterly to ₹1.88 crore.

Despite strong revenue growth, the company’s profitability is clearly under pressure. Operating margins declined to 4.40% in Q2 FY26 from 10.06%, while PAT margins also fell to 2.08% from 5.73%. The stock has declined nearly 45% in the past year, while the Sensex has gained during the same period. This has raised investors’ concerns about whether the company’s strong sales growth will translate into sustainable profits in the long run.

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