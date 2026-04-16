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Stock market update: Shares of this electronic manufacturing in focus after two orders from India Railways, check full details

Stock market update: Shares of this electronic manufacturing in focus after two orders from India Railways, check full details

Hyderabad-based LED display and electronic components manufacturer MIC Electronics Ltd reported mixed results for Q3 FY26

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Stock market update: In a significant business development, MIC Electronics Ltd, a s mall-cap company engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of electronic and telecommunications equipment, has given important information in its latest exchange filing today, after which the company’s shares are trading up by about 3 percent. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent development in stock market.

How are shares of the MIC Electronics Ltd performing?

Shares of the small-cap company, with a market cap of Rs 1,005.02 crore, were trading at Rs 41.70, up 2.94% or Rs 1.19 on the BSE at the time of writing the report. In its latest exchange filing today, the company said it has received a letter of acceptance from the Signal and Telecommunications Department of the Nagpur Division of the Central Railway (CR) zone of the Indian Railways.

The order involves the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of telecom assets and passenger amenities (IPIS) at Wardha station. The total value of this project is approximately ₹1.12 crore and is scheduled to be completed within 6 months.

What is covered in the big project for the company?

The company also announced that it has received a LOA variation order from the Salem Division of the Southern Railway (SR) Zone of the Indian Railways. This order relates to the installation of passenger information systems at Tirupattur, Samalpatti, Morappur, Bommidi, and Salem stations under the Amrit Bharat Yojana.

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This includes 5 years of maintenance (CAMC) for these systems. The total project value is approximately ₹1.09 crore and will be completed over a 5-year period.

Hyderabad-based LED display and electronic components manufacturer MIC Electronics Ltd reported mixed results for Q3 FY26. Net sales rose 80% year-on-year to ₹90.23 crore, up from ₹50 crore a year earlier. However, net profit fell 13.36% quarterly to ₹1.88 crore.

Despite strong revenue growth, the company’s profitability is clearly under pressure. Operating margins declined to 4.40% in Q2 FY26 from 10.06%, while PAT margins also fell to 2.08% from 5.73%. The stock has declined nearly 45% in the past year, while the Sensex has gained during the same period. This has raised investors’ concerns about whether the company’s strong sales growth will translate into sustainable profits in the long run.

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