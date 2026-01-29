Home

Business

Stock market update: Shares of this Infra company on investors radar as company to consider listing on National Stock Exchange, check details

Stock market update: Shares of this Infra company on investors’ radar as company to consider listing on National Stock Exchange, check details

Under the deal, the company will subscribe for 7,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each, for a total cost of ₹70,000.

stock market today

Stock market update: Shares of RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd, a small-cap company that builds residential and commercial projects, are trading in the green today. The stock was trading at ₹66.93, up 0.21%, or ₹0.14, at the time of writing the report. The company currently has a market cap of ₹1,364.60 crore.

Recently, the company had informed its shareholders that the Board of Directors of the company will meet on Tuesday, February 03, 2026. In this meeting, the proposal to apply for direct listing of the equity shares of the company on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) will be considered and approved.

The company recently informed in its latest exchange filing that its board of directors has approved the proposal to subscribe for 70% of the equity share capital of Solar Agro-Parks Private Limited, a company operating in the solar energy sector.

Under the deal, the company will subscribe for 7,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each, for a total cost of ₹70,000. Following this investment, the company will have a 70% stake and control in the proposed entity.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Solar Agro-Parks Private Limited was incorporated on December 31, 2025. Currently, the subscription proceeds have not yet been invested by RDB Infra. Solar Agro-Parks Private Limited has an authorised capital of ₹10 lakh, while its paid-up capital is ₹1 lakh. Since the company is new, its turnover is currently unknown.

The company said the acquisition is part of its strategy to expand and diversify its business in renewable energy, especially solar energy, and is being done through a tender bidding process.

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Thursday after a two-day rally as investors turned cautious ahead of the Union Budget presentation on Sunday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 343.67 points to 82,001.01 during initial trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty edged lower by 94.2 points to 25,248.55.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.