Stock market update: Shares of this real estate company in focus as company shares update on fresh acquisitions, check details

The stock of this company listed on BSE was trading at Rs 35.16, down 0.42% or Rs 0.15 at the time of writing the report.

Stock market update: Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. shares are on investors’ radar today. In fact, after market close on Tuesday, the company provided investors with significant information in its latest exchange filing.

In its latest exchange filing, the company stated that Hazur Multi Projects Limited (HMPL) had previously acquired a 51% stake in Vyom Hydrocarbon Private Limited (VHPL) and appointed its directors to its board. VHPL further acquired a 100% stake in Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited, making Quippo a step-down subsidiary of the company.

But CCDs (convertible debentures) worth around Rs 22.30 crore issued by VHPL in July 2025 were later converted into equity, reducing HMPL’s stake to below majority. Due to this, as per accounting rules, the company lost control over VHPL and now both VHPL and its subsidiary Quippo are no longer subsidiaries of HMPL.

On Tuesday itself, the company had said in another filing that it had reSceived a Letter of Award (LOA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Under this plan, the company will collect toll fees from vehicles on the four-lane stretch between Challakere and Hiriyur (km 359.120 to 411.560; design km 358.500 to 414.205) at the Balenahalli toll plaza (design km 397.400) on NH-150A in Karnataka. The company will also be responsible for the maintenance and provision of necessary supplies for the toilets located near the toll plaza.

The company stated that the contract was awarded by NHAI through an e-tender based on a competitive bidding process. The total cost of the work is ₹44,23,80,000 (approximately Rs. 44.24 crore).

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty began the trade on a negative territory on Wednesday, tracking losses in IT and Services stocks in a volatile session. After a bearish start, the 30-share BSE Sensex further declined 247.92 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 83,203.04. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 70.25 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 25,655.15.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.