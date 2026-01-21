Home

Stock market update: Shares of this real estate infra company in focus as allotment of equity shares following warrant conversion, detail here

Stock market update: There is a lot of movement in the shares of RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd, a smallcap company in the real estate sector, today. The company, with a market cap of Rs 1,177.31 crore, had said in its latest exchange filing after market hours on Tuesday that the board members of the company have approved the conversion of 5,00,000 warrants into equity shares by a resolution passed through circulation.

Under this scheme, Poonam Sarogi, a non-promoter category, has been allotted 500,000 equity shares of face value ₹1 each on a preferential basis. This allotment was made after receiving the remaining 75% amount of ₹1,51,87,500 at the issue price of ₹40.50 per warrant.

Following this warrant conversion and share allotment, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company has increased to ₹20,43,84,000, divided into a total of 20,43,84,000 equity shares of face value ₹1 each.

The company’s stock was trading 18.39% or Rs 13.49 lower at Rs 59.86 on the BSE at 11:04 am.

The company recently informed in its latest exchange filing that its board of directors has approved the proposal to subscribe for 70% of the equity share capital of Solar Agro-Parks Private Limited, a company operating in the solar energy sector.

Under the deal, the company will subscribe for 7,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each, for a total cost of ₹70,000. Following this investment, the company will have a 70% stake and control in the proposed entity.

Solar Agro-Parks Private Limited was incorporated on December 31, 2025. Currently, the subscription proceeds have not yet been invested by RDB Infra. Solar Agro-Parks Private Limited has an authorised capital of ₹10 lakh, while its paid-up capital is ₹1 lakh. Since the company is new, its turnover is currently unknown.

The company said the acquisition is part of its strategy to expand and diversify its business in renewable energy, especially solar energy, and is being done through a tender bidding process.

