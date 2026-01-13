Home

Business

Stock market update: Stocks of this company gains after shareholders approval, check share price

Stock market update: Stocks of this company gains after shareholders approval, check share price

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading lower after rallying in early trade on Tuesday.

Stock market update: BPO company One Point One Solutions Limited is on investors’ radar today. The stock was trading at ₹53.79, up 0.926% or ₹0.49, on the NSE in the morning trade today. The counter is in focus as the company in its latest exchange filing, after market hours on Monday, stated that it had conducted a postal ballot process through remote e-voting to obtain shareholder approval. This postal ballot was conducted pursuant to a notice issued on December 11, 2025. The company stated that all proposals in the notice were approved by shareholders with the required majority.

In a recent filing, the company stated that it had sent a Corrigendum (amendment notice) via email on January 7, 2026, to all shareholders who had previously received postal ballot notices. This amendment relates only to the Explanatory Statement of Agenda Item No. 1.

The amendment states that ₹20.16 crore of the preferential issue proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and ₹63.84 crore for investment in the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary in Dubai. This amount will be used until June 11, 2028. Until the entire amount is utilized, it will be held in a bank account, fixed deposit, or secured debt mutual fund.

Additionally, clarifications have been provided to the proposed allottee (investor) information, including details of investments and shareholdings in Craft Emerging Market Fund PCC. Other than these changes, all other terms and conditions of the postal ballot notice remain unchanged. This corrigendum forms an integral part of the postal ballot notice and should be read in conjunction with it.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading lower after rallying in early trade on Tuesday amid unabated foreign fund outflows and selling in blue-chip stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 379.86 points to 84,258.03 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 109.55 points to 25,899.80. But, soon after both the benchmark indices gave up all initial gains and were trading lower. The 30-share BSE quoted 244.98 points lower at 83,627.36, and the Nifty traded 74.30 points down at 25,716.70.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.