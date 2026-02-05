Home

Stock market update: Stocks of This Multi-brand retail company likely to declare third interim dividend soon, check details

Stock market update: Multi-brand retail company Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd today shared two key developments with its investors, sending the company’s stock trading in the green. As of 2:18 pm, the stock was trading at Rs 21.66, up 1.36% or Rs 0.29 on the BSE.

The company said in its latest exchange filing today that the board members’ meeting will be held on Friday, February 13, in which the board members will release the financial results for the December quarter (Q3FY26) and may also consider giving the third interim dividend for FY26.

The company’s revenue in the last quarter increased 25% YoY to Rs 134.98 crore from Rs 107.69 crore a year ago. Total expenses in Q2 increased 27% YoY to Rs 6.25 crore from Rs 102.78 crore a year ago.

EBITDA increased 13% YoY to ₹130.25 crore from ₹5.54 crore a year ago. Net profit increased 2% YoY to ₹3.73 crore from ₹3.66 crore a year ago.

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Limited is a multi-brand retail company dealing in a wide range of consumer durables, electronic and electrical appliances. The company’s business is engaged in trading mobile phones, accessories, tablets, air conditioners, LED TVs, washing machines, laptops and other electronic devices.

The company is a major player in the surrounding regions, including South and Central Gujarat, and has a strong presence across Gujarat.

The company operates multi-brand outlets (MBOs) under brand names such as Bhatia Communication, ‘Bhatia Mobile – The One Stop Shop’, ‘Only Mobile’ and ‘Mobile Station’, and also manages exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) for several major brands.

The company started its mobile sales business in 1996 and was incorporated as a company in 2008. At that time, the company had only 1 store, whereas as of H1 FY26, the company has a total of 253 stores, including 250 company-owned and 3 franchise stores.

