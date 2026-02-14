Home

Stock market update: This company announces third interim dividend for FY26, check amount and record date

Stock market update: Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd. has announced a significant announcement for its investors. The company announced its third interim dividend for FY26 after market hours on Friday.

The company said in its filing that its board members have declared an interim dividend of 1% i.e. Rs 0.01 per equity share of face value of Rs 1. The company said that the record date for the fixed dividend is February 20, 2026.

The company’s operating income for the December quarter (Q3FY26) was ₹174.54 crore, significantly higher than the ₹126.80 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. In the September quarter, the company’s revenue was ₹134.33 crore.

Operating EBITDA was ₹73.6 million, up from ₹53.4 million in the same period last year. EBITDA margin also increased slightly to 4.3%, up from 4.2% previously.

Talking about net profit, the company earned a net profit of ₹4.90 crore in the December 2025 quarter, which is 37% higher than ₹3.58 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

On Friday, the company’s stock closed at Rs 21.67, down 4.71% or Rs 1.07 on the BSE.

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Limited is a multi-brand retail company dealing in a wide range of consumer durables, electronic and electrical appliances. The company’s business is engaged in trading mobile phones, accessories, tablets, air conditioners, LED TVs, washing machines, laptops and other electronic devices.

The company is a major player in the surrounding regions including South and Central Gujarat and has a strong presence across Gujarat.

The company operates multi-brand outlets (MBOs) under brand names such as Bhatia Communication, ‘Bhatia Mobile – The One Stop Shop’, ‘Only Mobile’ and ‘Mobile Station’, and also manages exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) for several major brands.

The company started its mobile sales business in 1996 and was incorporated as a company in 2008. At that time, the company had only 1 store, whereas as of H1 FY26, the company has a total of 253 stores, including 250 company-owned and 3 franchise stores.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.