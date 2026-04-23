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Stock market update: This FMCG stock is in action even as stock markets trade in red amid rise in crude oil prices, check details here

Stock market update: This FMCG stock is in action even as stock markets trade in red amid rise in crude oil prices, check details here

Stock market update: Select FMCG stock shows movement despite weak market sentiment driven by rising crude oil prices; key details inside.

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Stock market update: In a significant business development, Cigarette and tobacco products manufacturing company, Elitecon International Ltd, saw a rise of 4 percent today amid a 1% fall in Sensex and Nifty in the stock market on Thursday. However, by 12:40 pm, the stock was trading at Rs 42.15, up 2.31% or Rs 0.95 on the NSE and at Rs 42.08, up 2.09% or Rs 0.86 on the BSE. Here are all the details you need to know about the stocks of the company.

How are stocks of the company performing?

The stock opened at ₹39.52 on the BSE today and has touched an intraday high of ₹43.28. According to information available on the BSE, 983,481 (9.8 lakh) equity shares of the company were traded as of 12:30 p.m.

Also read: Stock market update: Stocks of this company gains after shareholders approval, check share price

Elitecon International’s stock was recently listed on April 20th. Upon listing, the stock was locked in an upper circuit of 5% in its debut trade. Vipin Sharma, the company’s managing director, stated that the commencement of trading on the NSE is a major milestone for the company and its shareholders.

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What steps is the company taking for increasing investor reach, improve stock liquidity?

A presence on both major exchanges will expand investor reach, improve stock liquidity, and facilitate accurate pricing. He also stated that the company is expanding its FMCG and tobacco businesses in over 50 countries and is committed to creating long-term value for all stakeholders.

Recently, the company had informed in an exchange filing that it has received a large long term order of about Rs 2.02 billion from South African company Bozza Tobacco (PTY) Ltd for the supply of cigarettes and other tobacco products.

Also read: Stock market update: This NBFC stock is on investors’ radar post update on convertible warrants, check share price

The company stated that the contract, effective April 6, 2026, was signed on April 14, 2026, and will have a two-year term. Under the contract, the company will supply its brands, including Red & Black, B&W, Cape, Ossum, and Golden Flake, with payment due 90 days after delivery.

How are equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty performing?

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Thursday as crude oil prices once again breached the USD 100 per barrel mark amid stalled US–Iran negotiations.

Foreign fund outflows and weak trends in Asian equities also dragged the markets lower. The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 532.83 points to 77,983.66 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 175.75 points to 24,202.35.

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