Home

Business

Stock market update: This NBFC stock is on investors radar post update on convertible warrants, check share price

Stock market update: This NBFC stock is on investors’ radar post update on convertible warrants, check share price

In the recent update, the stock of the company was trading at Rs 8.62, down 1.82% or Rs 0.16, at 11:08 am today.

Stock Market update

Stock market update: In a significant stock market development, the stock of smallcap NBFC company, Golden Legend Leasing & Finance Ltd is on the radar of investors today. In fact, in its latest exchange filing after market hours on Friday, the company had informed that in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company, after receiving a total of Rs 21.49 crore (which is 25% of the total amount of warrants), allotment of 6.63 crore convertible warrants to non-promoter (public) category investors has been approved. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent development in stock market.

How are stocks of the company performing?

These warrants are subsequently convertible into equity shares in a 1:1 ratio, with a face value of ₹10 per share and an issue price of ₹12.96. The allotment is made on a preferential basis in accordance with SEBI and other applicable regulations. Investors can convert these warrants into equity shares in one or more tranches within 18 months, but if the conversion is not completed within the stipulated time, the warrants will expire and the deposit amount will be forfeited.

The company’s stock was trading at Rs 8.62, down 1.82% or Rs 0.16, at 11:08 am today.

According to information from the company’s official website, it works to provide quality and reliable financial services to people from all walks of life. The company stated that it leverages its experience and robust services to provide customers with easy and convenient financial solutions.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What are the key managerial decisions of the company?

In a filing on March 23, the company announced that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) Jayanta Roy had resigned from his position due to personal reasons. His resignation became effective at the close of business on March 23, 2026. Roy clarified that there were no significant reasons for his resignation other than those stated. Furthermore, the company stated that there were no other reasons or circumstances that would have a material impact on the company’s operations.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.