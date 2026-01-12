Home

Business

Stock market witnesses significant surge after new US ambassador to India, Sergio Gors statement on India-US trade deal

Stock market witnesses significant surge after new US ambassador to India, Sergio Gor’s statement on India-US trade deal

Gor said that India will be invited as a full member to the US-led Pax Silica group next month.

New Delhi: The sharp decline in the stock market on Monday, 12 January 2026, was reversed by 1 PM. While the BSE Sensex had fallen by more than 700 points at one point, it rose by over 30 points by 1:10 PM. The Nifty 50 also gained more than 35 points. The market rally came after a statement by the new US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, regarding the India-US trade deal.

Sergio Gor, US ambassador to India

After assuming office in Delhi on Monday, Sergio Gor indicated that trade talks between the two countries would continue. Gor said that India and the US are actively engaged in discussions on trade issues. He stated that the next round of talks is expected to take place tomorrow, January 13. He emphasized that despite differences over tariffs and market access, both sides remain in constant contact.

India invited as full member of US-led Pax Silica group

Gor said that India will be invited as a full member to the US-led Pax Silica group next month. This move reflects India’s growing role in the global technology and innovation sector. Pax Silica is a US-led strategic initiative aimed at building a secure, prosperous, and innovation-driven silicon supply chain, ranging from critical minerals and energy inputs to advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, AI, and logistics.

What did he say about the trade deal?

Gor also spoke about the ongoing trade negotiations between India and the US. He acknowledged that it is a challenging task, but he is fully committed to completing it. He said, “Many of you want to know about the trade agreement. Both sides are constantly in talks. In fact, the next trade talks will be held tomorrow. India is the world’s largest country, so finalizing this agreement is not easy, but we are determined to complete it.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Market rally after several days

Following Gor’s statement, the stock market witnessed a significant surge. The market saw a decline last week. This morning’s fall resulted in investors losing approximately 17 lakh crore rupees in just six days. The market rally following Gore’s statement will provide relief to investors. Furthermore, it could also signal positive developments regarding the long-stalled trade deal between India and the United States.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.