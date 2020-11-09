Mumbai: The Indian equity indices hit all-time high levels on Monday morning tracking positive global cues as Joe Biden, the Democrat candidate, has defeated incumbent US President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential elections. Also Read - Amid US Election Results Uncertainty, Sensex Zooms 500 pts, Nifty Crosses 12k Mark; Rupee soars 47 Paise

Sensex has touched an all-time high of 42,566.34 points and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange touched its fresh high of 12,451.80 points. Also Read - Sensex Sheds Over 150 Points in Early Trade; Nifty Below 11,900

At around 10.10 a.m., Sensex was trading at 42,512.25, higher by 619.19 points or 1.48 per cent from its previous close of 41,893.06. Also Read - Sensex Ends 127 Points Higher; Nifty Reclaims 11,900-Level

It opened at 42,273.97 and has so far recorded an intra-day low of 42,273.97.

The Nifty50 was trading at 12,433.15, higher by 169.60 points or 1.38 per cent from its previous close.

The healthy buying across sectors was led by banking and finance stocks.

Manish Hathiramani, technical analyst with Deen Dayal Investments said: “The trend of the Nifty continues to remain strong with a fierce upside momentum. After crossing the hurdle of 11,900, there has been no looking back.

“A strong support lies at 12,100 and if the Nifty crosses 12,500 which is the weekly resistance level, we can expect it to climb towards 12,650.”