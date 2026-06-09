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Stock Markets open in GREEN, Sensex jumps over 350 points, Nifty gains over 100 points

Indian equity benchmarks on Tuesday opened sharply higher, recovering from the sharp losses recorded in the previous session.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: June 9, 2026, 9:28 AM IST
Stock Markets open in GREEN, Sensex jumps over 350 points, Nifty gains over 100 points

New Delhi: Indian equity benchmarks on Tuesday opened sharply higher, recovering from the sharp losses recorded in the previous session. The BSE Sensex rose more than 300 points in early trade, while the Nifty also opened firmly in the green. These numbers have reversed part of Monday’s decline when concerns over rising crude oil prices, escalating Middle East tensions and fears of higher US interest rates had triggered a broad market selloff.

Read more: Assembly Election results and trends give impetus to Sensex, crosses 77,100 mark

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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