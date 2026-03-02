Home

Stock markets will be closed on March 3 for Holi, MCX will open in evening session

New Delhi: Amid ongoing confusion across the country regarding the date of Holi, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have clarified their holiday calendar. Stock markets will be closed on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2026, on the occasion of Holi. There will be no trading in the equity, derivatives, and SLB segments. However, the Commodity Market (MCX) has slightly changed its timings.

Morning session closed; Commodity market will open in evening

While the stock market will be completely closed on Tuesday, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also be closed during the morning session. However, the evening session will remain open for investors. Trading on MCX will be from 5:00 PM to 11:55 PM.

The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), a platform for agri-commodities, will remain closed for the entire day. Regular trading will resume on both the BSE and NSE exchanges on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Crude oil supply crisis

Investors worldwide are concerned about the Strait of Hormuz. This is the world’s most important sea route, through which a large portion of global oil supplies pass.

If the US-Iran-Israel conflict blocks this route or disrupts supply, crude oil prices could rise. This will have a direct impact on the Indian economy and the stock market.

Markets closed on Ram Navami and Mahavir Jayanti

In addition to Holi, there will be two more major holidays this month. Trading activity on the NSE and BSE will be suspended on Ram Navami on March 26 and Mahavir Jayanti on March 31. Combined with the weekly holidays on Saturday and Sunday, there will be fewer working days in March.

