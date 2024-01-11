Home

Stock Split 2024: Ok Play India to Consider Subdivision this Month | Check Details Here

The market cap of this small-cap stock is around 400 crore and with the growth, the company has logged a 225 per cent rise at this time.

Stock split 2024: Ok Play India Limited shares are among as one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the last one year. The stock of the company has risen from around ₹46.50 to ₹150 apiece levels. The market cap of this small-cap stock is around 400 crore and with the growth, the company has logged a 225 per cent rise at this time.

However, it is important to note that after this unprecedented return to its long-term investors, OK Play India Ltd has decided to continue focusing on the marginal investors who have a small amount for investment.

Here are some of the key updates:

The Board meeting of Ok Play India Limited will be held on 30th January 2024.

The board will consider and approve the stock split.

The company has said that the Indian stock market bourses that it would be considering the proposal for a stock split in its upcoming board meeting.

OK Play India shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Dalal Street has produced in the last one year.

In the last one month, this multibagger stock has slipped to the tune of 11 per cent whereas, in the last six months, it has risen 123.50 to ₹150 apiece level.

In latest exchange filing, OK Play India Ltd informed Indian stock market exchanges about the stock split proposal saying, “We wish to inform you that pursuant to regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is being convened on Tuesday, the 30th day of January, 2024: Sub-division/ split of existing equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each, fully paid-up, by alteration of Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company.”

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

