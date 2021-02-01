Stocks to Buy Before Budget 2021: As India gears up for a Union Budget like “never before”, investors are sitting at the edge of their seats with high expectations from the market, debating what stocks could win big from the announcement of Budget 2021 and its aftermath. Experts believe that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s offering this year will have key announcements on boosting the healthcare, defence, automobile, cement and petroleum products sectors, among others. Also Read - Income Tax Slab Exemption Limit LIVE Updates: Middle Class Awaits Sitharaman's Big Announcement

Here are five important sectors and stock picks to watch out:

1. Auto

Stocks to Buy Before Budget: Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Auto, Escorts, Maruti Suzuki, Ashok Leyland, SSWL, Endurance Tech and Minda Industries

2. Healthcare

Stocks to Buy Before Budget: Sun Pharma, Healthcare Global Enterprises, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Polycab India,

3. Cement

Stocks to Buy Before Budget: Ultratech Cement, JK Cement, Ambuja Cements, Ramco Cements

4. Banks and Financial Firms

Stocks to Buy Before Budget: Max Financial Services, HDFC Life, SBI Life, ICICI Prudential Life and all other PSU banks, private banks, insurance and housing finance companies

5. IT Sector

Stocks to Buy Before Budget: TCS, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra.

Apart from these, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is expected to draw huge favours in this year’s Union Budget. Moreover, in the FMCG and retail sector, Dabur, HUL, Britannia, Asian Paints, Emami, ITC, Nestle, Marico and Godrej Consumer Products, Godfrey Phillip and VST Industries are among the top stocks to look out for today.