RailTel IPO: The RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has opened its initial public offer (IPO) for subscription at a fixed price band of Rs 93-94 per share to raise Rs 819 crore that leads in providing internet and telecommunication services to the Indian Railways. The subscription will remain open till February 18. The RailTel public issue will be listed at both BSE and NSE. Experts are recommending to go ahead and subscribe to the IPO.

The company has also reserved up to 5 lakh equity shares for the RailTel Corporation of India Ltd's employees. Those interested in bidding for the RailTel public issue can check here for details.

Here's how to apply in 4 easy steps:

1. Download Google Pay from the Playstore or App Store for iPhone users. Link your registered bank account on it.

2. Generate your unique Google Pay ID with the bank name at the end and apply for RailTel IPO from your smartphone or from your broker’s platform.

3. Enter your UPI ID in the IPO application form and click on the ‘Submit’ button.

4. You will get a fund block request, approve it to block the fund in your account for the IPO.

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd is the seventh public issue so far this year after Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Indigo Paints, Home First Finance Company, Stove Kraft and Brookfield India Real Estate Trust. Nureca Ltd’s IPO initial public offering was the sixth issue and it is set to open for subscription on February 15, 2021.