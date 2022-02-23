New Delhi: Indian share market, like global markets, has been reeling under the pressure of high geopolitical tensions and rising crude oil prices. The benchmark index, Sensex, closed in the red on Tuesday, falling over 400 points. Nifty50 closed below 17,100. Metal and Media stocks took a major hit with big shares like Tata Steel and ZEEL losing the most.Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices Rise By Rs 3,500. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On February 23, 2022 Here

According to Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd., “With India VIX flaring up to 26.66 levels, we suspect volatility is likely to remain elevated in the near term given the Ukraine-Russia tensions and is also likely to be the hallmark of this week’s trading as February F&O series expires on February 24th. A massive sell-off is quite likely as inflation, interest-rate jitters, and Putin are brewing a fierce storm for investors. Hence, the Nifty hurdle is seen at the 17421 mark. Expect a waterfall of selling below the Nifty 16811 mark.” Also Read - Sensex Closes 400 Points Lower, Nifty50 Closes Above 17,000 In A Highly Volatile Day

The Brent Crude Oil prices are nearing $100 per barrel, which is likely to impact the fiscal deficit of the governments. This comes as a bigger problem due to rising inflation figures in major economies including India and the US. Also Read - Oil Prices Highest Since 2014 Amidst Rising Russia-Ukraine Tensions

After the Russian recognition of two regions of crisis-hit Ukraine as independent countries, the share markets took a hit. All the markets across the globe closed in the green. However, Wednesday seems to be a little better for them. Japan’s markets are closed due to a national holiday. But Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite were trading in the green on Wednesday.

We bring to you, 20 share recommendations to book good profits on February 23, 2022. The recommendations have been taken from Zee Business. Investors are advised to conduct their research before going forward with the trade.

MapmyIndia: Target Price- Rs 1,390, Stop Loss- Rs 1,330 Hero Moto: Target Price- Rs 2,800, Stop Loss- Rs 2,715 L&T: Target Price- Rs 2,100, Duration 12 months PVR: Target Price- Rs 1,900, Duration 12 months Capri Global: Target Price- Rs 603, Stop Loss- Rs 583 Indian Hotels: Target Price- Rs 212, Stop Loss- Rs 200 Metropolis: Target Price- Rs 2,100, Stop Loss- Rs 2,015 Thyrocare: Target Price- Rs 905, Stop Loss- Rs 865 Sigachi Ind: Target Price- Rs 310, Stop Loss- Rs 296 Sun Pharma: Target Price- Rs 870, Stop Loss- Rs 837 Tata Power: Target Price- Rs 280, Duration 1 year Wonderla Holidays: Target Price- Rs 260, Duration 3 Months Persistent Systems: Target Price- Rs 4,050, Stop Loss- Rs 3,880 Dr Lal path Labs: Target Price- Rs 2,780, Stop Loss- Rs 2,630 Muthoot Finance: Target Price- Rs 1,390, Stop Loss- Rs 1,338 Kotak Bank: Target Price- Rs 1,890, Stop Loss- Rs 1,815 HDFC Bank (Futures): Target Price- Rs 1,540, Stop Loss- Rs 1,490 Wipro (Futures): Target Price- Rs 580, Stop Loss- Rs 558 Infosys 1740 Call at 9.5 (Options): Target Price- Rs 12, Stop Loss- Rs 8 Apollo Tyres (March) 197.5 PE (Options): Target Price- Rs 16, Stop Loss- Rs 6

Zee Business report can be read here