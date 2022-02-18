New Delhi: Indian share markets continued to see a highly volatile trade on Thursday. With uncertainties around the Russia-Ukrain conflict and rising oil prices, the investors seem to be confused. After rising for a few sessions, Sensex and Nifty50, both, closed in the red on Thursday falling 0.18 per cent and 0.1 per cent respectively. Nifty50 touched 17,400 but closed near 17,300.Also Read - Vedant Fashions IPO Lists At 8 Per Cent Premium. Direct Link To Check Live Share Price Here

Continuing the trend, Asian markets were trading in the red on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.6 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 0.2 per cent. The share markets in the US too saw a major correction on Thursday. Dow Jones fell 1.8 per cent and Nasdaq closed 2.9 per cent lower. For the unversed, Nasdaq is a compilation of stocks of big tech companies like Meta, Alphabet and Apple. Also Read - Sensex, Nifty50 In Negative Territory After Opening In Green, Bank Stocks Weak

20 Stock Recommendations For February 18, 2022

The recommendations have been taken from Zee Business. Also Read - Sensex Books Highest Gain In One Year, Nifty50 Closes Above 17,350

Hester Biosciences: Target Price- Rs 2,400, Stop Loss- Rs 2,250 Balkrishna Ind (Sell): Target Price- Rs 1,940, Stop Loss- Rs 2,030 Hindustan Copper: Target Price- Rs 130, Stop Loss- Rs 122 Jyothy Labs: Target Price- Rs 175, Duration 6 Months HAL: Target Price- Rs 1,420, Stop Loss- Rs 1,340 Ambuja Cement (Sell): Target Price- Rs 350, Stop Loss- Rs 365 Astral Ltd (Sell): Target Price- Rs 1,825, Stop Loss- Rs 1,910 Wipro (Sell): Target Price- Rs 545, Stop Loss- Rs 575 LT Foods: Target Price- Rs 68, Stop Loss- Rs 65.5 Indiamart Intermesh (Sell): Target Price- Rs 4,650, Stop Loss- Rs 4,870 M&M: Target Price- Rs 1,050, Duration 1 year Britannia: Target Price- Rs 4,150, Duration 1 year Chambal Fertilizer (Sell)- Rs 382, Stop Loss- Rs 400 Lupin: Target Price- Rs 790, Stop Loss- Rs 762 Gabriel India: Target Price- Rs 126, Stop Loss- Rs 120 Bharti Airtel: Target Price- Rs 850, Duration 6 Months Hero Moto (Futures): Target Price- Rs 2,830, Stop Loss- Rs 2,680 Bandhan Bank (Futures, Sell): Target Price- Rs 310, Stop Loss- Rs 325 Metropolis 2000 PE (Options): Target Price- Rs 85, Stop Loss- Rs 60 HDFC Bank 1500 PE @19.6 (Options): Target Price- Rs 40, Stop Loss- Rs 14

The details can be read in the report here.