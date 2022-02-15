New Delhi: Indian share markets saw a bull run on Monday as fear around Russia and Ukraine rose. Sensex tumbled over 1,700 points and Nifty50 closed below 16,900 showing the worst performance since April 2021. Investors lost Rs 8.5 lakh crore in share markets yesterday.Also Read - Bear Hug On Valentine's Day! Sensex Sinks Over 1,700 Points, Nifty Worst Since April 2021
On today’s market outlook, Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd said, “The trading theme for the day revolves around the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Well, this headwind could further accelerate to the biggest major market worry across globe: inflation. Nifty is likely to be in a trading range of 16200-17500 zone. Dalal Street could witness a major bust if Nifty slips its December 2021 lows at 16410 mark.” Also Read - How To Download LIC IPO Prospectus From SEBI Website?
We bring to you, 20 shares that may help you book good profits on February 15. The recommendations have been taken from Zee Business. Also Read - Share Market Today: Sensex Nosedives 1,400 Points, Nifty Below 17,000. Metal, Bank Stocks Weak
20 Stocks To Buy Today
- Graphite India: Target Price- Rs 500, Stop Loss- Rs 475
- HDFC Ltd (SELL): Target Price- Rs 2,250, Stop Loss- Rs 2,340
- MOIL: Target Price- Rs 194, Duration 1 Month
- Nalco: Target Price- Rs 150, Duration 12 Months
- Coal India: Target Price- Rs 165, Stop Loss- Rs 159.50
- FORTIS Health: Target Price- Rs 265, Stop Loss- Rs 255
- HINDALCO: Target Price- Rs 530, Stop Loss- Rs 515
- ICICI Prudential (SELL): Target Price- Rs 490, Stop Loss- Rs 508
- Dredging Corp: Target Price- Rs 334, Stop Loss- Rs 319
- Cummins:Target Price- Rs 983, Stop Loss- Rs 940
- Tata Consumer Products: Target Price- Rs 900, Duration 1 year
- Vedanta: Target Price- Rs 430, Duration 6 months
- Kotak Mahindra bank: Target Price- Rs 1,800, Stop Loss- Rs 1,725
- Tata Power: Target Price- Rs 260, Duration 6 months
- ABB India: Target Price- Rs 2,150, Stop Loss- Rs 2,050
- Dr Lal Path (Sell): Target Price- Rs 2,600, Stop Loss- Rs 2,710
- City Union Bank (Futures, Sell): Target Price- Rs 129, Stop Loss- Rs 133.50
- TCS (Futures): Target Price- Rs 3,835, Stop Loss- Rs 3,700
- M&M Finance (Options) 147.50 PE: Target Price- Rs 5.40, Stop Loss- Rs 2.60
- LTTS 4450 CE@133 (Options): Target Price- Rs 160, Stop Loss- Rs 113
Zee Business’s report can be read here