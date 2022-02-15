New Delhi: Indian share markets saw a bull run on Monday as fear around Russia and Ukraine rose. Sensex tumbled over 1,700 points and Nifty50 closed below 16,900 showing the worst performance since April 2021. Investors lost Rs 8.5 lakh crore in share markets yesterday.Also Read - Bear Hug On Valentine's Day! Sensex Sinks Over 1,700 Points, Nifty Worst Since April 2021

On today's market outlook, Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd said, "The trading theme for the day revolves around the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Well, this headwind could further accelerate to the biggest major market worry across globe: inflation. Nifty is likely to be in a trading range of 16200-17500 zone. Dalal Street could witness a major bust if Nifty slips its December 2021 lows at 16410 mark."

We bring to you, 20 shares that may help you book good profits on February 15. The recommendations have been taken from Zee Business.

20 Stocks To Buy Today

Graphite India: Target Price- Rs 500, Stop Loss- Rs 475 HDFC Ltd (SELL): Target Price- Rs 2,250, Stop Loss- Rs 2,340 MOIL: Target Price- Rs 194, Duration 1 Month Nalco: Target Price- Rs 150, Duration 12 Months Coal India: Target Price- Rs 165, Stop Loss- Rs 159.50 FORTIS Health: Target Price- Rs 265, Stop Loss- Rs 255 HINDALCO: Target Price- Rs 530, Stop Loss- Rs 515 ICICI Prudential (SELL): Target Price- Rs 490, Stop Loss- Rs 508 Dredging Corp: Target Price- Rs 334, Stop Loss- Rs 319 Cummins:Target Price- Rs 983, Stop Loss- Rs 940 Tata Consumer Products: Target Price- Rs 900, Duration 1 year Vedanta: Target Price- Rs 430, Duration 6 months Kotak Mahindra bank: Target Price- Rs 1,800, Stop Loss- Rs 1,725 Tata Power: Target Price- Rs 260, Duration 6 months ABB India: Target Price- Rs 2,150, Stop Loss- Rs 2,050 Dr Lal Path (Sell): Target Price- Rs 2,600, Stop Loss- Rs 2,710 City Union Bank (Futures, Sell): Target Price- Rs 129, Stop Loss- Rs 133.50 TCS (Futures): Target Price- Rs 3,835, Stop Loss- Rs 3,700 M&M Finance (Options) 147.50 PE: Target Price- Rs 5.40, Stop Loss- Rs 2.60 LTTS 4450 CE@133 (Options): Target Price- Rs 160, Stop Loss- Rs 113

