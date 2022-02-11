New Delhi: As the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the key interest rates unchanged on Thursday, the Indian share market closed in the green. Sensex closed over 400 points higher and Nifty50 closed above the strong levels of 17,600. Bank Nifty was the top index, topping the 39,000 levels. The overall stance on India’s growth was kept as ‘accommodative’ by the central bank.Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Price Rises By Rs 2,500 On February 11. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here

According to a report by Zee business, it is important for Nifty50 to maintain the 17,400 levels. This would help the 50-shares index to touch 18,000. However, a hawkish stance by the Federal Reserve, the central bank of the USA, continues to pose the threat of foreign investment outflow.

On the other side of the globe, the US markets closed in the red as bond yields rose past the 2 per cent mark for the first time since 2019. The inflation figures were recorded as being the highest in 40 years, according to CNN. Dow Jones fell over 500 points and Nasdaq plunged over 300 points in a sell-off on Thursday.

Asian markets too were giving mixed signals in early trade on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading 116 points higher but other indices like Korea’s KOSPI and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were trading in the red zone.

However, ahead of Indian share markets opening today, we bring to you 20 shares that may help you book good profits on February 11, 2022. The recommendations have been taken from Zee Business.

Titagarh Wagons: Target Price- Rs 112, Stop Loss- Rs 105 Ipca Labs (Sell): Target Price- Rs 986, Stop Loss- Rs 1,024 Coal India: Target Price- Rs 200, Stop Loss- Rs 156 NMDC: Target Price- Rs 215, Duration 12 months Aegis Logistics: Target Price- Rs 218, Stop Loss- Rs 210 IRB Infra: Target Price- Rs 303, Stop Loss- Rs 288 City Union Bank (Sell): Target Price- Rs 136, Stop Loss- Rs 141.50 ICICI Lombard (Sell): Target Price- Rs 1,324, Stop Loss- Rs 1,357 Schneider Electric: Target Price- Rs 111, Stop Loss- Rs 105 Bharat Forge (Sell): Target Price- Rs 709, Stop Loss- Rs 739 Cummins India: Target Price- Rs 1,130, Duration – 1 year Kotak Mahindra Bank: Target Price- Rs 2,200, Duration – 1 year Indo Rama Synthetics:Target Price- Rs 85, Stop Loss- Rs 81 Coforge (Sell):Target Price- Rs 4,600, Stop Loss- Rs 4,780 Balkrishna Ind (Sell): Target Price- Rs 2,200, Stop Loss- Rs 2,290 L&T: Target Price- Rs 2,300 Duration – 1 year Trent (Futures): Target Price- Rs 1,100, Stop Loss- Rs 1,068 Hero Moto (Futures, Sell): Target Price- Rs 2,650, Stop Loss- Rs 2,755 RBL (Options): 145 pe Target Price- Rs 5 @145, Stop Loss- Rs 3.80 Sun TV 520 (Options) CE@15: Target Price- Rs 23, Stop Loss- Rs 11

