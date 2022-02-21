New Delhi: Indian share markets have been reeling under geopolitical tensions and rising crude oil prices. SGX Nifty signalled a negative start for the share market in India. On Friday, the share markets closed marginally lower as the Russia-Ukrain conflict seemed to escalate. Sensex and Nifty50 fell for three straight days to close in the red.Also Read - Sensex Closes 400 Points Lower, Nifty50 Closes Above 17,000 In A Highly Volatile Day

On Monday, Asian markets were showing a bullish trend with Japan’s Nikkei falling 0.65 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi plunging 0.55 per cent. Hong Kong’s benchmark index Hang Seng was also trading lower by 0.69 per cent. Also Read - Oil Prices Highest Since 2014 Amidst Rising Russia-Ukraine Tensions

The US share markets have also been falling amidst the rising tensions. With the chances of a potential Russian attack on its neighbour and former USSR constituent Ukraine rising, Dow Jones fell 0.68 per cent to close just above 34,079 and Nasdaq fell 1.23 per cent. Nasdaq constitutes of the biggest tech stocks in the world including Meta, Alphabet and Apple. Also Read - Food Delivery Platform Swiggy To Launch $800 Million IPO. Details Here

However, we bring to you 20 stocks for profitable trade on February 21, 2022. The recommendations have been taken from Zee Business.

Varun Beverages: Target Price: Rs 986, Stop Loss: Rs 943 LUPIN (Sell): Target Price- Rs 756, Stop Loss- Rs 775 GAIL: Target Price- Rs 160, Duration 6-9 MONTHS JSW Energy: Target Price- Rs 410, Duration 9-12 MONTHS Godawari Power: Target Price- Rs 320, Stop Loss- Rs 295 ALKEM (SELL): Target Price- Rs 3,252, Stop Loss- Rs 3,350 Jagsonpal Pharma: Target Price- Rs 222, Stop Loss- Rs 204 SPIC: Target Price- Rs 63, Stop Loss- Rs 59 Gokaldas Exports: Target Price- Rs 368, Stop Loss- Rs 354 JSW Steel (Sell): Target Price- Rs 616, Stop Loss- Rs 640 HUL: Target Price- Rs 2,900, Duration 1 year Laurus Labs: Target Price- Rs 650, Duration – 1 year Goa Carbon: Target Price- Rs 385, Stop Loss- Rs 371 Federal Bank: Target Price- Rs 100, Stop Loss- Rs 96.5 Tata Steel (Sell): Target Price- Rs 1,160, Stop Loss- Rs 1,210 Balkrishna Ind(Sell): Target Price- Rs 1,920, Stop Loss- Rs 2,010 Bajaj Auto (Futures): Target Price- Rs 3,680, Stop Loss- Rs 3,612 Info Edge (Sell, Futures): Target Price- Rs 4,300, Stop Loss- Rs 4,470 ICICI Bank 740 PE (Options): Target Price- Rs 11.80, Stop Loss- Rs 4 Bharat Forge 690 PE@8.25 (Options): Target Price- Rs 13, Stop Loss- Rs 6.5

Zee Business’s report can be read here