New Delhi: Amidst heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions, the share markets are expected to open in the red on Tuesday. SGX Nifty also signalled a negative start for the benchmark indices in India. Asian markets, reacting to the latest address by Russian President Vladimir Putin, opened in the red. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index was down over 500 points or 2 per cent as of 9 AM. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down over 3 per cent.Also Read - Sensex Closes 400 Points Lower, Nifty50 Closes Above 17,000 In A Highly Volatile Day

According to Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, “Mirroring the fall in SGX Nifty, key benchmark indices are seen trading in rough waters amid Russia-Ukraine tensions and the Fed’s hawkishness which is still reverberating negative sentiments. Overnight, MOEX Russia Index slumped as much as 14% after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he’s considering an appeal for official recognition from separatists in east Ukraine. Amidst this backdrop, Nifty’s resistance is at 17421 mark and expect waterfall of selling below 17057 mark.” Also Read - Oil Prices Highest Since 2014 Amidst Rising Russia-Ukraine Tensions

Brent oil prices, on the other hand, rose to $97 per barrel on Tuesday. Also Read - Food Delivery Platform Swiggy To Launch $800 Million IPO. Details Here

However, we bring to you, 20 shares for profitable trade on February 22, 2022

The recommendations have been taken from Zee Business.

Jagsonpal Pharma: Target Price- Rs 212, Stop Loss- Rs 200 Glenmark Fut (Sell): Target Price- Rs 438, Stop Loss- Rs 460 Wipro: Target Price- Rs 630, Duration 9-12 Months LIC Housing: Target Price- Rs 410, Duration 9-12 Months Hindalco: Target Price- Rs 525, Stop Loss- Rs 500 Grasim Fut (Sell): Target Price- Rs 1,630, Stpo Loss- Rs 1,705 Bata: Target Price- Rs 1,910, Stop Loss- Rs 1,840 Bharat Dynamics: Target Price- Rs 475, Stop Loss- Rs 445 Krsnaa Diagnostics: Target Price- Rs 605, Stop Loss- Rs 580 JSPL (Sell): Target Price- Rs 400, Stop Loss- Rs 419 TCS: Target Price- Rs 4,400, Duration 1 year Tata Consumer Products: Target Price- Rs 850, Duration 1 Year Oil India: Target Price- Rs 232, Stop Loss- Rs 221 Asian Paints (Sell): Target Price- Rs 3,153, Stop Loss- Rs 3,287 Mahindra Holidays: Target Price- Rs 221, Stop Loss- Rs 211 Indian Hotels: Target Price- Rs 210, Stop Loss- Rs 200 Motherson Sumi (Futures, Sell): Target Price- Rs 152, Stop Loss- Rs 158 Sell Indigo (Futures): Target Price- Rs 2,040, Stop Loss- Rs 3,000 ONGC 165 Call at 1.5 (Options): Target Price- Rs 2.5-3, Stop Loss- Rs 1.2 Berger Paints 730 PE@9.5 (Options): Target Price- Rs 18, Stop Loss- Rs 6

Zee Business’s report can be read here