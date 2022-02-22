New Delhi: Amidst heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions, the share markets are expected to open in the red on Tuesday. SGX Nifty also signalled a negative start for the benchmark indices in India. Asian markets, reacting to the latest address by Russian President Vladimir Putin, opened in the red. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index was down over 500 points or 2 per cent as of 9 AM. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down over 3 per cent.Also Read - Sensex Closes 400 Points Lower, Nifty50 Closes Above 17,000 In A Highly Volatile Day
According to Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, “Mirroring the fall in SGX Nifty, key benchmark indices are seen trading in rough waters amid Russia-Ukraine tensions and the Fed’s hawkishness which is still reverberating negative sentiments. Overnight, MOEX Russia Index slumped as much as 14% after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he’s considering an appeal for official recognition from separatists in east Ukraine. Amidst this backdrop, Nifty’s resistance is at 17421 mark and expect waterfall of selling below 17057 mark.” Also Read - Oil Prices Highest Since 2014 Amidst Rising Russia-Ukraine Tensions
Brent oil prices, on the other hand, rose to $97 per barrel on Tuesday. Also Read - Food Delivery Platform Swiggy To Launch $800 Million IPO. Details Here
However, we bring to you, 20 shares for profitable trade on February 22, 2022
The recommendations have been taken from Zee Business.
- Jagsonpal Pharma: Target Price- Rs 212, Stop Loss- Rs 200
- Glenmark Fut (Sell): Target Price- Rs 438, Stop Loss- Rs 460
- Wipro: Target Price- Rs 630, Duration 9-12 Months
- LIC Housing: Target Price- Rs 410, Duration 9-12 Months
- Hindalco: Target Price- Rs 525, Stop Loss- Rs 500
- Grasim Fut (Sell): Target Price- Rs 1,630, Stpo Loss- Rs 1,705
- Bata: Target Price- Rs 1,910, Stop Loss- Rs 1,840
- Bharat Dynamics: Target Price- Rs 475, Stop Loss- Rs 445
- Krsnaa Diagnostics: Target Price- Rs 605, Stop Loss- Rs 580
- JSPL (Sell): Target Price- Rs 400, Stop Loss- Rs 419
- TCS: Target Price- Rs 4,400, Duration 1 year
- Tata Consumer Products: Target Price- Rs 850, Duration 1 Year
- Oil India: Target Price- Rs 232, Stop Loss- Rs 221
- Asian Paints (Sell): Target Price- Rs 3,153, Stop Loss- Rs 3,287
- Mahindra Holidays: Target Price- Rs 221, Stop Loss- Rs 211
- Indian Hotels: Target Price- Rs 210, Stop Loss- Rs 200
- Motherson Sumi (Futures, Sell): Target Price- Rs 152, Stop Loss- Rs 158
- Sell Indigo (Futures): Target Price- Rs 2,040, Stop Loss- Rs 3,000
- ONGC 165 Call at 1.5 (Options): Target Price- Rs 2.5-3, Stop Loss- Rs 1.2
- Berger Paints 730 PE@9.5 (Options): Target Price- Rs 18, Stop Loss- Rs 6
Zee Business’s report can be read here