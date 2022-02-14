New Delhi: The share market in India saw high volatility in the previous week. The hawkish stance by the Federal Reserve amidst rising inflation figures dampened the spirits of the investors. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) opted to continue the accommodative stance on the monetary policy, on Thursday. However, the share market in India closed in the red on Friday. All eyes are on the stock action on Monday.Also Read - 5 Things To Watch Out For In Stock Market Next Week

On market outlook today, Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd said, "Dalal Street could win only if Nifty is able to move above its biggest hurdles at 17,807 mark. On the downside, the biggest support is seen at the 17,221 mark. Below the 17,221 mark, downside risk seen at 16,836 mark and then aggressive targets at December 2021 lows at 16,410. Now, with inflation chatters going on, the street will brace for the CPI & WPI Inflation data to trickle in today."

Shares For Profitable Trade On February 14, 2022

The recommendations have been taken from Zee Business.

Oil India: Target Price- Rs 238, Stop Loss- Rs 225

Gujarat Gas (Sell): Target Price- Rs 615, Stop Loss- Rs 645

Petronet LNG: Target Price- Rs 232, Stop Loss- Rs 220

IEX: Target Price- Rs 300, Duration 6-8 Months

HBL Power: Target Price- Rs 75, Stop Loss- Rs 70

HOEC: Target Price- Rs 215, Stop Loss- Rs 203

Excel Ind: Target Price- Rs 1,000, Stop Loss- Rs 958

ICICI Bank (Sell): Target Price- Rs 770, Stop Loss – Rs 800

Maithan Alloys: Target Price- Rs 1,250, Duration 3 months

HUL: Target Price- Rs 2,600, Duration 1 year

Hindustan Copper (Sell): Target Price- Rs 135, Stop Loss- Rs 141

Hindalco (Sell): Target Price- Rs 525, Stop Loss- Rs 550

Vedanta (Sell): Target Price- Rs 367, Stop Loss- Rs 383

Berger Paints (Sell): Target Price- Rs 698, Stop Loss- Rs 725

Ashok Leyland (Futures, Sell): Target Price- Rs 128, Stp Loss- Rs 136

Asian Paints (Futures, Sell): Target Price- Rs 3,120, Stop Loss- Rs 3,260

Wipro – 560 PE@ 12.15 (Options): Target Price- Rs 24, Stop Loss- Rs 9

Tata Motors 490 PE (Options): Target Price- Rs 15, Stop Loss- Rs 9

The report of Zee Business can be read here