Stocks To Watch On Monday (11th March); BPCL, Gujarat Gas, Vedanta, Know More Here

Stock exchanges BSE and NSE will remain shut on March 8 on account of Mahashivratri. It will have 3 days holidays including Saturday And Sunday and will directly resume its operation on 11th March 2024.

Stocks To Watch Out For Today

BSE Sensex rose 33.40 points to close at 74,119.39. The index reached an all-time high of 74,245.17. The Nifty went up by 19.50 points to close at 22,494.50. The index made an all-time high of 22,525.65.

Across sectors, the Metal index rose by 1.44%, and the FMCG index increased by 1%. Whereas, the Oil & gas index was down by 1.08%, andthe Bank and Auto indices also went down.

Here Are Some Stocks To Watch On Monday, March 11.

Sonata Software: The company announced that Sonata Harmoni.AI will integrate with Microsoft Azure AI service. It will lead Sonata’s collaboration with Microsoft Fabric and its position as a Microsoft AI Partner Council member.

Gujarat Gas/BPCL Stock: Gujarat Gas and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Gujarat Gas and BPCL will operate together in various sectors to streamline operations and improve service delivery.

Muthoot Capital Services: The company issued Commercial Paper (CP) of Rs 25 crore in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

Vedanta Stock: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued an administrative warning to the company to take necessary corrective steps to strengthen the internal control for corporate announcements. The regulator also asked the company to take necessary corrective steps to strengthen the internal control for corporate announcements.

