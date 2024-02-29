Home

Stocks To Watch Out Today, Stocks In Focus Today; Coal India/BHEL, Wipro, Bhel

Sensex closed in the red at 72,265.70 on Wednesday, down by 829.52 points. The Nifty50 index fell 271.10 points to settle at 21,927.25. The index also made its intraday low of 72,222.29.

Let us take a look on stocks to watch out for today or stocks in focus today

Stocks To Watch On Thursday, February 29:

Coal India Stock/BHEL Stock: Coal India signed a joint venture agreement (JVA) with BHEL to undertake the Coal to Chemicals business.

Equity shareholding will be 51 per cent with Coal India and 49 per cent with BHEL.

Wipro Stock: The company completed the migration of ManpowerGroup’s largest data centre in Europe to Microsoft Azure.

JSW Steel Stock: JSW Green Steel, was incorporated on February 27, 2024 which is subsidiary with JSW Steel.

Emami Stock: The company entered into an agreement for the investment of Rs. 1.95 crore by way of subscription to the compulsorily convertible preference shares of “Cannis Lupus Services India Private Limited” (“Cannis”), its associate company.

Stocks To Buy Today On February 29, 2024

JSW Infra share price target 2024:

Motilal Oswal Assigned a Buy rating with a target price of Rs 300.

ITC share price target 2024:

Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating but cut target price from Rs 490 to Rs 480.

SBI share price target 2024:

Kotak Institutional Equities maintained a Buy rating with but increased in target price to Rs 850 from Rs 760.

RBL Bank share price target 2024:

Axis Capital maintained an ‘Add rating’ with target price of Rs 280.

IndusInd Bank share price target 2024:

Macquarie maintained an ‘Outperform rating’ with a target price of Rs 1900.

Tata Motors share price target 2024:

CLSA downgraded companies ratings to ‘Underperform’ from Buy with a increased in target price from Rs 1061 to Rs 1074

(Disclaimer: The above article is meant for informational purposes only, and should not be considered as any investment advice.)

(With inputs from agencies, Zee Business & ET Now)

