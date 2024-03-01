Stocks To Watch Out Today, Stocks In Focus Today; Paytm Stock, Jindal Steel Stock

Home

On Thursday, BSE Sensex rose by 195.42 points or 0.27 per cent and closed at 72,500.30. The Nifty50 climbed by 31.65 points or 0.14 per cent and closed at 21,982.80 on the last day of February.

Let us take a look on stocks to watch out for today or stocks in focus today

Stocks To Watch On Friday, 1st March 2024

Biocon Stock: In its exchange filing, the company said it has received Form 483s with four observations from the USFDA & the inspection was conducted between February 20 and 28, 2024. This event can keep the stock in focus.

United Breweries Stock: The company has launched a new brand of Strong Beer, ‘London Pilsner’ in the Karnataka market.

Landmark Cars Stock: Landmark Cars received a letter of intent from MG Motor India for opening a dealership in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

Craftsman Automation Stock: The company, in its exchange filing, informed that it will commence the commercial operations of its new plant at Sriperumbudur from March 1, 2024.

Auto stocks Stock: Auto stocks will gain focus as February sales will be released by auto companies today. It’s Already gaining on the Stock Market today.

Dish TV Stock: BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 28,446,351 equity shares at an average price of Rs 21.05 per share.

Vedanta Stock: As the apex court rejected the plea to commence the operation of its Tuticorin plant, stock of the diversified metals company can be in focus.

Paytm Stock: The company cancelled several agreements with Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) which has already helped the stock to gain.

Coromandel International and other fertiliser stocks: The Cabinet has approved a P&K subsidy worth Rs 24,420 crore.

Oil & Gas/ Aviation/ QSR stocks: As the centre raised the windfall tax to Rs 4,600 per tonne from Rs 3,000 per tonne. ATF, OMCs also raised the price by Rs 624.37 per kilolitre.which led to increase in 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder price.

Jindal Stainless Steel Stock: Promoter Group Virtuous Tradecorp bought 32.50 lakh shares (0.4%) at Rs 647.10 per share via a bulk deal.

(Disclaimer: The above article is meant for informational purposes only, and should not be considered as any investment advice.)

