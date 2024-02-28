Stocks To Watch Out Today; Stocks In Focus Today: Titan, Persistent Systems, Patanjali, Vodafone

Home

Here are some stocks that will be in focus on Wednesday, February 28:

Persistent Systems Stock: Persistent Systems S.R.L, a subsidiary of the company, dissolved and struck off from the Business Register on February 26, 2024, it can impact on the stock of the company.

Titan Stock: The company currently holds 99.64 per cent of the total equity share capital of CaratLane & it will also buy a balance of 0.36 per cent stake held by individual shareholders of CaratLane Trading.

Cochin Shipyard Stock: Today PM Modi will inaugurate India’s first hydrogen fuel cell ferry constructed by the company. It will bring the stock in focus of the market.

GE T&D India Stock: It has received major orders from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited for the supply of 765 kV Shunt Reactors for PGCIL’s various transmission system projects in India.

Hindustan Zinc Stock: The subsidiary Hindmetal Exploration Services with an authorized share capital of Rs one lakh was incorporated with Hindustan Zinc.

Vodafone Idea Stock: The telco’s board approved raising up to Rs 20,000 crore fund via issuance of equity or equity-related instruments.

Patanjali Foods Stock: The Supreme court issued a contempt notice against Ramdev Baba-owned Patanjali Ayurved & the company’s MD Balakrishnan for the misleading advertisement.

Tanla Platforms Stock: The company has expanded its contract terms with Truecaller for offering business messaging services to enterprises.

BGR Energy Systems Stock: The promoter of the company Sasikala Raghupathy sold a 2.51 percent stake, 50.76 Lakh Shares at Rs 64.95/share.

Capital Small Finance Bank Stock: The company in Q3 posted a 2 per cent increase in profit with GNPA increasing sequentially to 2.97 per cent.

ICICI Lombard Stock/ ICICI Bank Stock: ICICI Bank Ltd. increased its stake in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. The company’s promoter ICICI Bank bought 1.65 per cent stake in the entity comprising 80.9 lakh shares for Rs 1,356 crore on the stock exchange.

